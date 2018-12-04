202.5
‘Friends’ will be there for you on Netflix (for now)

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP December 4, 2018 7:37 am 12/04/2018 07:37am
WASHINGTON — Despite reports — and some mild panic — that “Friends” was getting removed from Netflix Jan. 1, 2019, the streaming service tweeted Monday that the Holiday Armadillo has granted viewers’ wishes.

“Friends” ain’t going anywhere. At least not yet.

Netflix confirmed online that the smash TV show will remain on its platform through 2019.

What happens after that, of course, is up for rampant speculation on social media.

Topics:
Entertainment News friends netflix Social Media News streaming TV Tech News TV News
