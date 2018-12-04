‘Friends’ will be there for you on Netflix (for now)

Despite reports — and some mild panic — that "Friends" was getting removed from Netflix Jan. 1, 2019, the streaming service tweeted Monday that the Holiday Armadillo has granted viewers' wishes. The show isn't going anywhere. At least not yet.

WASHINGTON — Despite reports — and some mild panic — that “Friends” was getting removed from Netflix Jan. 1, 2019, the streaming service tweeted Monday that the Holiday Armadillo has granted viewers’ wishes.

“Friends” ain’t going anywhere. At least not yet.

Netflix confirmed online that the smash TV show will remain on its platform through 2019.

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

What happens after that, of course, is up for rampant speculation on social media.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.