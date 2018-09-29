Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by coverage of Ryder Cup golf.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Klobuchar.

“Fox News Sunday” — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

