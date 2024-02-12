Rock, paper or scissors? US striker wins pre-penalty contest before scoring in English league game

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Before outwitting the goalkeeper, United States striker Haji Wright tricked his own teammate. Wright, who plays…

Wright, who plays for Coventry City in England’s second-tier Championship, took part in an impromptu on-field game of rock, paper, scissors with teammate Callum O’Hare to determine who took a penalty in the team’s match against Millwall.

Wright won it and converted the spot kick by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, setting Coventry on course for a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Wright said he went for “rock,” adding with a smile: “I had a little delay on my throw.”

The pre-penalty showdown didn’t go down too well with Coventry manager Mark Robins.

“I’m going to kill them!” Robins said jokingly, before saying he preferred there to be a “more scientific” way for his players to decide who is the penalty-taker.

