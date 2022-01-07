CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Home » Trending Now » Live deer found in…

Live deer found in car’s hatchback during traffic stop

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of her car.

The animal was freed after the stop Thursday by police in Newberry Township.

The occupants told officers they had realized the deer was still alive but kept driving anyway, police said.

Police said they told a passenger to release the deer, which was seen in a video posted by police struggling as it was carried across the road.

The 19-year-old driver is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up