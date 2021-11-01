THANKSGIVING NEWS: Holiday travel tips | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Major retailers closed on Thanksgiving | How to avoid big major mess | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Trending Now » $1K offered for President…

$1K offered for President Warren Harding’s stolen dog collar

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A radio station serving U.S. President Warren G. Harding’s Ohio hometown says a reward offered by one of its listeners is providing new hope of finding a long lost dog collar stolen from his historic home.

Scott Spears, host of a morning radio show on WWGH-FM in Marion, near the 29th president’s birthplace, said the donor of the $1,000 reward asked to remain anonymous. Spears told listeners of the offer on “Now With Scott Spears” last week.

He said the station has deposited the money in a local bank and will act as an intermediary on any tips offered to solve the mystery.

The antique collar belonged to Harding’s Airedale terrier. It was the only thing stolen from his home on a Tuesday in 2012. A groundskeeper found a ladder propped against a second-story window. That prompted speculation that the thief had visited the home before and knew where to look for the collar.

Made in 1923, the collar has the dog’s name, “Laddie Boy,” engraved on it in raised letters surrounded by hearts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up