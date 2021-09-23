Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Trending Now » Bull that escaped Long…

Bull that escaped Long Island farm captured after 2 months

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 1:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORICHES, N.Y. (AP) — A bull that escaped from a farm on Long Island and eluded searchers for two months has been captured, authorities said Thursday.

The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) bull, nicknamed Barney or Barnie, was corralled late Wednesday by staff from Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said in a news release.

Photos posted by the animal sanctuary on Facebook showed the bull on a bed of hay inside a trailer.

“Look who we found cruising around Long Island,” the organization said. “He is one handsome kid.”

Suffolk County police used drones and helicopters to help capture the bull, who will live out his days at the Skylands sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey, Gross said.

Rescuers had been searching the animal ever since he broke through the fence at a Moriches farm on July 20, but he remained on the lam as residents of the area posted sightings on social media.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and concern as well as rescue groups who also assisted during this ordeal,” Gross said. “Great job of collaboration by all who participated.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

HUD rolls out AI risk management platform to fight fraud in grant spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up