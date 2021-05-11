CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Bear has close call on utility poles in Arizona border city

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 6:51 PM

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of an Arizona border city were left in disbelief by a surprise visit from a bear.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department said the bear appeared Sunday in downtown Douglas.

Bolder than your average bear, the animal climbed up two utility poles and even sat on the wires at one point.

State wildlife officials, Douglas police, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol closed off U.S. Hwy 191 and tried to get the bear to leave.

Authorities say the seemingly unfazed bear eventually climbed down and scampered off, sending about two dozen onlookers scattering.

No injuries were reported.

Game & Fish officials say this is the time of year where people in the area need to watch out for bears.

