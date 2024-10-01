How to see Comet A3 streak across the sky this month

WTOP's Greg Redfern goes over how to enjoy views of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), or Comet A3 for short, during the month of October.

When the clouds finally clear after weeks of gray skies and rain, make it a point to join the worldwide collective of casual star gazers and professional and amateur astronomers who are enjoying views of Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), or Comet A3 for short.

Comets are leftover debris from the formation of our solar system, and they are constantly on the prowl in the solar system. It has been four years since the Northern Hemisphere had a bright, beautiful and visible comet — Comet NEOWISE. Due to D.C.-area weather, I have not been able to look for Comet C/2023 A3 yet, but will jump at the chance when the clouds clear.

For the D.C. region, Comet C/2023 A3 currently rises above the eastern horizon in the predawn sky at about 6 a.m. You need a clear view of the horizon with no bright lights, trees or structures — and binoculars are a huge help. You might be able to see the tail rising above the horizon and the fuzzy coma that will follow shortly thereafter.

The Comet will enter evening skies at dusk starting around Oct. 13 or 14 and should become far easier to see. Only time will tell, as comets are just like cats — who knows what they will do. Forbes Magazine will be providing a weekly tracker you might want to check out.

And according to spaceweather.com, another comet has been discovered that could provide another sky show just after Comet A3.

“It’s so new, it doesn’t have a name yet. Provisionally designated “A11bP7I,” the comet appears to be a relatively large sungrazer on course to become a bright naked-eye object in late October,” the website states.

I will update this story if and when I observe and image Comet C/2023 A3 and will also be monitoring the breaking news on this new comet.

