What’s open, closed for Thanksgiving in the DC area

Plan ahead for Thanksgiving this Thursday. Here's what will be open and closed across the D.C. area.

Trying to work out plans for the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping that follows?

To give you a head start, here’s what will be open and what will be closed in the D.C. area for the holiday.

Metro said that the transit system will run on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day and return to its normal service on Friday.

D.C.-area school systems are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, and many other services — such as banks and the Postal Service — are observing the holiday as well.

Most county and city government offices are closed on Thursday and Friday. And several jurisdictions will be shifting trash and recycling pickups a day, or into the following week, in observance of the holiday.

Here’s the operating status where you live.

Local public transit

DC

As the DC Circulator is winding down its services — permanently — by the end of the year, the remaining routes will operate on a normal schedule except for the National Mall route on Thursday, which will run a detour in the morning due to the SOME Turkey Trot 5K.

DC Streetcar runs on a Sunday schedule Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will operate on a normal schedule Friday.

Maryland

The MARC train won’t have service on Thanksgiving. For Black Friday, trains will operate on a Saturday schedule for the Penn Line only. No Brunswick or Camden line service.

The Local Bus will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thursday. The Commuter Bus will not operate on Thursday and Friday, except for Route 201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule on both days.

The Light Rail will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thursday.

Anne Arundel County

On Thanksgiving, there will be no service on the Anne Arundel bus lines. For Friday, only the following routes will be in service: 201, 202 and Gold.

Montgomery County

Ride On Bus, including Ride On extra (pink and lime), will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving.

Flash bus service will operate on weekend and holiday service for the Orange Route on Thursday, and the Blue Route won’t be in service. Both Blue and Orange routes will operate on a regular weekday service on Friday.

Prince George’s County

TheBus will not operate on Thursday, regular operations will resume on Friday.

The Call-A-Bus and PGC Link services will not operate on Thursday or Friday.

Virginia

VRE does not have service on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday, it will have a planned “S” schedule.

City of Alexandria

DASH buses are on a Sunday service schedule on Thursday. It will operate regular weekday service on Friday.

The King Street Trolley service will run its regular schedule from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Arlington

ART buses 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 operate on Sunday schedule on Thursday. All other routes are not operating.

On Friday, ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules on Friday. All other routes aren’t operating.

Fairfax County

Fairfax Connector will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Thursday and a holiday weekday schedule on Friday.

City of Fairfax’s CUE Bus will not have service on Thursday. It will have a modified weekday service on Friday.

Loudoun County

There won’t be any Loudoun County Transit bus service Thursday.

There will be a significantly reduced schedule Friday.

See the Transit and Commuter Services webpage for more information on the Friday schedule.

Prince William County

There won’t be any OmniRide bus service Thursday.

OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express will operate regular service on Friday.

Parking services and traffic

DC

All parking enforcement will be suspended Thursday and Friday. You don’t need to feed the meter.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Free parking in downtown Annapolis at metered spaces between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. See the Annapolis city website for details.

Howard County

Parking fees won’t be enforced Thursday.

Montgomery County

County-owned lots, garages and on-street spaces are free Thursday.

Prince George’s County

Parking restrictions are not enforced on county holidays.

Virginia

City of Alexandria

Parking enforcement will be suspended Thursday at metered space and residential permit parking districts. Enforcement resumes on Friday.

Arlington

Permit parking is always in effect unless it’s specifically noted on the sign. Meters aren’t enforced on holidays.

Trash and recycling

DC

The D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling on Thursday. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. Leaf collection will operate on schedule.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Thursday collection will be on Friday. In Annapolis, there is no trash collection Thursday. Services will slide to the next day.

Howard County

No trash collection Thursday. A holiday slide schedule is in effect.

Prince George’s County

Thursday collection moves to Friday. Friday collection moves to Saturday.

Montgomery County

No collection on Thanksgiving Day. Collection for the remainder of the week will slide one day, with the final collection on Saturday.

Virginia

City of Alexandria

Trash and recycling collections follow the normal collection schedule. Curbside food waste collection moves to Friday.

Arlington

No collection Thursday. Thursday routes run on Friday and Friday routes run on Saturday.

Fairfax County

No change in the trash and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving Day. If you have private collection, please contact your hauler. The Recycling and Disposal Centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will both be closed on Thursday.

Libraries and recreation centers

DC

D.C. Public Library will open the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Neighborhood Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Colocated libraries (Rosedale, Northwest One and Deadwood) will operate from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thanksgiving Day, all libraries will be closed.

Recreation centers, community centers and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Libraries will be closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday and Friday and reopen on Saturday.

Montgomery County

Libraries will be closed on Thursday and reopen on Friday.

Park facilities and buildings are closed on Thursday (parks and trails are always open daily from sunrise to sunset).

Community recreation centers are closed on Thursday and Friday.

Howard County

Libraries are closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday and Friday, reopening on Saturday.

Community and athletic centers are closed Thursday and Friday to the general public.

Prince George’s County

Libraries close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Branches are closed on Thursday and will reopen on Friday. Community centers are closed on Thursday.

Virginia

City of Alexandria

Libraries are closed on Thursday and Friday.

All recreation centers are closed on Thursday. On Friday, Chinquapin Park Recreation Center and Aquatics Facility, Charles Houston Recreation Center, and Patrick Henry Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All other facilities will be closed.

Arlington

Libraries are closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and the shop is closed all day on Wednesday. Libraries are closed on Thursday and Friday. All community centers are closed Thursday and Friday.

Fairfax County

Recreation centers are closed on Thursday, but they are open on Friday. The Lake Fairfax Center and Frying Pan Farm are open on Friday.

Libraries are closed on Thursday and Friday.

Prince William County

Libraries are closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.