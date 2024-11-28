A lot of us are dreading the biggest meal of the year. The reason is not the food or the company, it’s about the oftentimes divisive conversation.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Topics to talk about during Thanksgiving other than politics

Instead of politics, here’s what you could talk about around your Thanksgiving dinner.

A lot of us are dreading the biggest meal of the year. The reason is not the food or the company, it’s about the oftentimes divisive conversation.

So, how do you get through Thanksgiving dinner without talking about politics?

WTOP asked people along D.C.’s Tidal Basin for advice to the question: What can we talk about at Thanksgiving other than politics?

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.