DC charity on a mission to feed hungry families this holiday season

Central Union Mission, a long-serving DC charity collecting food to feed the hungry, serves meals at its shelters and provides bags of groceries to others.

One of Washington’s longest-serving charities kicked off the holiday season with a food drive outside its men’s shelter at 65 Massachusetts Ave. NW on Saturday.

“Thanksgiving, we’re knocking at the door of it…and we anticipate that we’re going to have a great need,” said Rev. Ron Stanley, vice president of Men’s Ministry, Central Union Mission.

Besides the Saturday food collection, the faith-based charity also accepts drop-off donations Monday through Friday at its Family Ministry Center on 3194 Bladensburg Road NE.

The charity is requesting donations of turkeys, hams, and other items to feed the hungry a holiday meal.

Because the pandemic has worsened homelessness and increased the number of needy families, the Mission says it also provides groceries to some of the District’s most disadvantaged families each Friday.

“There’s never a time when the doors are opened when there’s no one standing there,” Rev. Stanley said. “the line is always long…the reality is people are hungry, people need food and we want to be that place that provides them with that food.”

Central Union Mission has been offering shelter, food, and care to Washington’s needy since 1884, when Chester A. Arthur lived in the White House and horse-drawn wagons dominated traffic on the city’s streets.

Non-perishable foods needed: