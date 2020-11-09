2020 Turkey Trots: Thanksgiving tradition goes virtual

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do everything in the D.C. area, and one Thanksgiving tradition is changing too: this year's Turkey Trots will be virtual.

Find out where they are and how to register below.

DC

The Trot for Hunger raises money for So Others Might Eat — a nonprofit that helps fight poverty.

It’s virtual-only this Thanksgiving, and the goal is to raise $300,000.

The race runs throughout November.

Register online.

Virginia

The 45th Alexandria Turkey Trot is going virtual.

Those who participate get a commemorative “2020” bib, an optional long sleeve T-shirt and their name listed in the results.

Completion times can be submitted from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29.

Register online.

This 5K, hosted by Christ Church of Arlington, will be virtual-only for 2020. A series of suggested routes are available at their website.

It runs Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.

Register online.

Money raised from this year’s virtual Fairfax Turkey Trot goes to Britepaths, which helps low-income families in the county.

Race packets can be picked up Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 at the Mantua Swim & Tennis Club.

Register online.

Vienna’s Turkey Trot is all online this year. Money is being raised for the Madison High School Marching Band and the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.

The race runs Nov. 24 to Nov. 28. The top three 5K and 10K times (men, women, master’s men, master’s women) will be offered free entries to the 2021 Trot.

Register online.

This year’s virtual run has a 1 miler, 5K, 10K and half marathon. Proceeds benefit Hero’s Bridge, Team Prince William and the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation.

Participants get a racing bib, race medal and finisher’s certificate.

Times can be submitted until Nov. 29.

Register online.

Maryland

Runners will be chasing turkeys in Bethesda virtually this year. It’s the largest 10K in Montgomery County and benefits the YMCA and the BCC Rotary.

Participants have between Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 to submit their scores.

Register online.

This virtual trot runs Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. While there is an official route, participants can also use their own.

All proceeds go to Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, a nonprofit organization serving homeless and low-income families and individuals in Laurel.

Register online.

Delaware

The Bethany-Fenwick 2-mile Turkey Trot is one race that won’t be fully virtual this year, but there is a virtual option, and it is getting moved to the Delaware Seashore State Park south inlet parking lot, next to the Big Chill Beach Club.

Spectators, and dogs, aren’t allowed. There will be COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The trot is slated for Nov. 26.

Register online.