2020 Turkey Trots: Thanksgiving tradition goes virtual

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do everything in the D.C. area, and one Thanksgiving tradition is changing too: this year’s Turkey Trots will be virtual.
Find out where they are and how to register below.
DC
DC Trot for Hunger 5K
The Trot for Hunger raises money for So Others Might Eat — a nonprofit that helps fight poverty.
It’s virtual-only this Thanksgiving, and the goal is to raise $300,000.
The race runs throughout November.
Virginia
Alexandria Turkey Trot
The 45th Alexandria Turkey Trot is going virtual.
Those who participate get a commemorative “2020” bib, an optional long sleeve T-shirt and their name listed in the results.
Completion times can be submitted from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29.
Arlington Turkey Trot
This 5K, hosted by Christ Church of Arlington, will be virtual-only for 2020. A series of suggested routes are available at their website.
It runs Nov. 25 to Dec. 1.
Fairfax Turkey Trot
Money raised from this year’s virtual Fairfax Turkey Trot goes to Britepaths, which helps low-income families in the county.
Race packets can be picked up Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 at the Mantua Swim & Tennis Club.
Vienna Turkey Trot
Vienna’s Turkey Trot is all online this year. Money is being raised for the Madison High School Marching Band and the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.
The race runs Nov. 24 to Nov. 28. The top three 5K and 10K times (men, women, master’s men, master’s women) will be offered free entries to the 2021 Trot.
Prince William Turkey Trot
This year’s virtual run has a 1 miler, 5K, 10K and half marathon. Proceeds benefit Hero’s Bridge, Team Prince William and the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation.
Participants get a racing bib, race medal and finisher’s certificate.
Times can be submitted until Nov. 29.
Maryland
Bethesda Turkey Chase
Runners will be chasing turkeys in Bethesda virtually this year. It’s the largest 10K in Montgomery County and benefits the YMCA and the BCC Rotary.
Participants have between Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 to submit their scores.
Laurel Turkey Trot
This virtual trot runs Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. While there is an official route, participants can also use their own.
All proceeds go to Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, a nonprofit organization serving homeless and low-income families and individuals in Laurel.
Delaware
Bethany-Fenwick Turkey Trot
The Bethany-Fenwick 2-mile Turkey Trot is one race that won’t be fully virtual this year, but there is a virtual option, and it is getting moved to the Delaware Seashore State Park south inlet parking lot, next to the Big Chill Beach Club.
Spectators, and dogs, aren’t allowed. There will be COVID-19 safety measures in place.
The trot is slated for Nov. 26.