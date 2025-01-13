Jannik Sinner starts his Australian Open title defense with a straight set win

After wasting a set point in the second tiebreaker with an ill-conceived drop shot, Jannik Sinner quickly reverted to what's been working for him and finished off a straight-set win over Nicolas Jarry to begin his Australian Open title defense.

Australian Open Tennis Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Sofia Kenin of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis Coco Gauff of the U.S. serves to Sofia Kenin of the U.S.during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis Sofia Kenin of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis Coco Gauff, left, of the U.S. is congratulated by compatriot Sofia Kenin following their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis Alex Michelsen of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Alex Michelsen of the U.S. reacts after winning a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning a point against Alex Michelsen of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during a break in his first round match against Alex Michelsen of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand return to Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Iga Swiatek of Poland waves after defeating Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Arthur Rinderknech of France in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) AP Photo/Vincent Thian Australian Open Tennis Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a point against Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake ( 1 /13) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — After wasting a set point in the second tiebreaker with an ill-conceived drop shot, Jannik Sinner quickly reverted to what’s been working for him and finished off a straight-set win over Nicolas Jarry to begin his Australian Open title defense.

The 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory on Rod Laver Arena extended Sinner’s winning streaks to 15 on both the tour and on hard courts in Grand Slams.

After all the pre-tournament attention on the 2024 doping cases of Sinner and long-time women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek, both started the year’s first Grand Slam tournament about the same time on nearby courts on Day 2.

“Yeah, I was curious to see how it was,” Sinner said of the reception at Rod Laver, where he became a fan favorite last year. “You never know what’s happening. I was happy about the crowd. It was a nice atmosphere.”

Top-ranked Sinner had to grind for two long, tiebreak sets against No. 35-ranked Jarry, a 29-year-old from Chile, before finding his touch.

“It was a very close one because the first sets, they can go both ways,” Sinner said. “In the third set when I broke it the first time, that gave me a little bit of room to breathe.

“I’m happy how I handled the very tough situation.”

Sinner has got a good record at Melbourne Park in that department. He rallied from two sets down in last year’s final to beat Daniil Medvedev for his first Grand Slam title, coming off a semifinal upset of 10-time champion Novak Djokovic.

While Sinner was deep into his match against Jarry, Swiatek, a five-time major winner from Poland, fended off top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4 on John Cain Arena.

Coco Gauff had a little difficulty adjusting to the sun at one end of Rod Laver Arena in Monday’s first marquee match and dropped an early service game before quickly settling into a rhythm in a 6-3, 6-3 win over 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

Third-seeded Gauff beat Swiatek to win the title at the WTA Finals last November and started this season by helping the U.S. to victory at the United Cup last week, against beating No. 2 Swiatek in the final.

Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion is wearing a Marvel-inspired bodysuit and skirt at Melbourne Park and she’s radiating confidence and calm.

“I knew going in it was going to be difficult, but you know I’m happy with how I played,” she said of the 1-hour, 20-minute win over Kenin, who at No. 81 is a much tougher opponent than her ranking suggests.

“I mean (I) could serve better, but like on that side I was struggling to see the ball,” Guaff said, pointing to one baseline on the main show court that was bathed in sun. “So I’m just happy that I was able to manage through that.”

Another 20-year-old American, Alex Michelsen, produced the biggest win of his young career with a 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 first-round upset of 2023 Australian runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Michelsen’s three booming service returns in the ninth game of the fourth set helped him earn a vital break against the 11th-seeded Tsitsipas and, after shaking off jitters on his own serve, he closed out for his first victory over a player ranked in the top 20 at a Grand Slam. No. 17 Frances Tiafoe advanced in five sets over Arthur Rinderknech of France.

Gauff went into her opening round on a streak of winning 33 matches against players ranked outside the Top 50, dating to a loss to Kenin at Wimbledon 2023.

The draw presented another tough trip to Australia for Kenin. It was the third straight year Kenin faced a Grand Slam champion in the first round in Australia, and her fourth consecutive first-round exit here.

Gauff will next play Jodie Burrage of Britain. No. 7 Jessica Pegula also advanced along with No. 12 Diana Shnaider, No. 28 Elina Svitolina, and Belinda Bencic, who ousted No. 16 Jelena Ostapenko. Lucia Bronzetti of Italy advanced over No. 21 Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.