WAR IN UKRAINE: Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | Rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Home » Tennis » Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener…

Serena Williams’ Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.”

Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.

Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up