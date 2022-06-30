FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Wimbledon updates | Nadal and Gauff play on Day 4

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 6:19 AM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova are all scheduled to play second-round matches on Centre Court on Day 4 at Wimbledon.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek is also in action.

The sixth-seeded Pliskova will face British player Katie Boulter in the first match in the main stadium. Then it’s second-seeded Nadal against Ricardas Berankis. The Spaniard has won the past two Grand Slam tournaments as part of his 22 major titles overall.

The 11th-seeded Gauff then faces Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania. The 18-year-old American was runner-up at the French Open earlier this month.

Swiatek, the champion at Roland Garros, puts her 36-match winning streak on the line against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands. They’ll play on No. 1 Court.

