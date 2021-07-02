CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Tennis » The Latest: Djokovic plays…

The Latest: Djokovic plays Kudla on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 6:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will have to play his third-round match away from Centre Court in order to make room for two British men.

The top-ranked Serb will face American qualifier Denis Kudla on No. 1 Court as he tries to maintain his bid for a third straight Wimbledon title, and sixth overall.

Tournament organizers have placed 22nd-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain on Centre Court instead. Evans will take on Sebastian Korda of the United States before two-time champion Andy Murray plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov.

In the women’s draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka faces Maria Osorio Serrano and former French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Irina-Camelia Begu.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

I fund takes a dive, Lifecycle funds slowly drop in June

Pentagon security agency aims to get background investigations software on track

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up