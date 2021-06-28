Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Tennis » Wimbledon Lookahead: Serena Williams…

Wimbledon Lookahead: Serena Williams back on Centre Court

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams returns to Centre Court on Tuesday to begin her latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title. Seeded No. 6, she’ll open against 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams did not play a grass-court tuneup tournament after the French Open, where she lost in the fourth round. She’s 77-1 in first-round matches at major tournaments. Coco Gauff, who reached the fourth round in her Wimbledon debut two years ago at age 15, opens against Francesca Jones. No. 1-seeded Ash Barty will be first on Centre Court to play Carla Suárez Navarro. On the men’s side, eight-time champion Roger Federer faces Adrian Mannarino and has won all six of their previous matches. Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 2 behind Djokovic, plays Jan-Lennard Struff. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament where Medvedev has never reached the second week.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy with a chance of light rain. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy with some rain. High of 69 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4; No. 11 Garbine Muguruza beat Fiona Ferro 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-2; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-4; Sloane Stephens beat No. 10 Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-4; No. 23 Madison Keys beat Katie Swan 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s First Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Jack Draper 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2; Frances Tiafoe beat No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3; No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat Federico Delbonis 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2; No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut beat John Millman 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4); Marton Fucsovics beat No. 19 Jannik Sinner 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3; No. 25 Karen Khachanov beat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3); Dominik Koepfer beat No. 27 Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2; Denis Kudla beat No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 5-7, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

21 — Number of singles matches postponed because of rain, including one involving five-time champion Venus Williams, who is playing in her 23rd Wimbledon.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“That guy is special. He’s going to do a lot of great things … but not today.” — Frances Tiafoe told the crowd after upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

Air Mobility Command learns to provide support ‘at the speed of data’

Computers in your clothing? Army wants to embed chips into fabric

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up