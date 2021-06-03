CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
The Latest: ‘Big 3’ in action on Day 5 at French Open

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 5:08 AM

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

11 a.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty opens play on Court Philippe Chatrier hoping her physical concerns won’t hold her back against Magda Linette in their second-round match at Roland Garros.

The 2019 champion was stretched to three sets in her opening match when she needed a medical timeout because of acute pain in her left hip.

Rafael Nadal celebrates his 35th birthday by facing Richard Gasquet. The 13-time champion is 16-0 against the Frenchman.

Roger Federer is in action against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Pablo Cuevas.

