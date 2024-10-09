How to stay in touch with loved ones in Florida, even if Milton knocks out cell service

You and people you know in Hurricane Milton's path can take simple steps to stay in touch over the next several days by configuring iPhones to act as a satellite phone.

With the likelihood of cellphone and internet service being severely disrupted by Hurricane Milton, you and people you know in Milton’s path can take some simple steps now to stay in touch over the next several days.

If cellphone service and internet service goes down, and you no longer have a landline, Apple iPhones can be configured to act as a satellite phone.

The phone’s hardware to connect to satellites is built into all iPhone 14, 15 and 16 models.

If you have one of those phones, the first thing to do is update your phone to iOS 18. And now’s the time to practice, while you still have internet.

Here’s how to connect to a satellite with your iPhone:

Open Connection Assistant in Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner of your iPhone. Look for the grayed-out VPN icon and tap it. Since your phone “realizes” you still have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, the satellite option won’t be available, but you’ll be offered the chance to “Try Demo.” Press that button. From the Satellite Connection Demo screen, you’ll have the option to “Try Connecting to Satellite,” as well as “Try Emergency SOS.”

In each case, the phone will talk you through establishing the test connection. To connect to a satellite, you have to be outdoors with a clear view of the sky and horizon.

According to Apple Support, trees with light foliage might slow down your connection. Buildings, mountains and tall structures will block your connection.

If you pressed “Try Connecting to Satellite,” your phone will direct you which way to turn to point directly at the satellite. It may take a few minutes to establish a connection. but the phone will say “Demo Complete” when it’s locked on to the satellite.

If you selected “Try Emergency SOS” and hit “Next” a couple times, the phone will talk you through pointing your phone toward the satellite. Once you have connected, an example conversation will be offered, in which the dispatcher would ask you questions to help ascertain the emergency, and you would type your responses.

Unlike a cellular data or Wi-Fi connection, which often results in immediate transmission, it will take longer for your typed message to be transmitted.

Once connected by satellite, you’ll be able to text your friends and loved ones, but won’t be able to send photos or videos.

Apple says when you use Roadside Assistance via satellite, your current location will be shared with Apple and the roadside assistance provider until help arrives. After help arrives, Apple says the location data will no longer be shared.

