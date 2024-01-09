CES 2024 provides a window to the world of artificial intelligence

The 2024 version of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, the world's most powerful public tech event, will be about artificial intelligence.

Every year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, one new form of technology or another emerges as the hot-button “buzzword” topic of that year’s show.

The Internet of Things (or IoT) first made headlines back in 2015; then robotics and health tech captured headlines in 2020; CES 2022 was seemingly all about 5G and 2023 was about autonomous vehicle news.

Without question, the 2024 version of the world’s most powerful public tech event is all about AI.

“AI is certainly the big story of the show this year,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, producers of CES. “It’s been a year since generative AI and there’s a lot of things that companies are doing to showcase and introduce, whether it’s generative twins or solutions for safety or better ways of keeping your medical records in a way that can help you stay healthier.”

“There are so many different things that we’re starting to see now — some are deployed in the workforce among companies but there are many others that are benefiting the consumer in the form of AI-driven products,” Shapiro added.

And when it comes to those products, the inventory appears to be endless, with AI applications integrated into smart televisions, kitchens appliances, wearable devices, audio speakers, home security, digital health and more.

One such company, Eufy, introduced two new AI infused product lines Monday at CES.

“The Eufy Security Edge Ecosystem is a series of artificially intelligent products that work together, functioning at every possible stage, ensuring proprietary data without the nuisance of monthly fees,” said Eufy’s Brett White. “The four products incorporate dual cameras with both an integrated wide-angle and telephoto camera that takes full advantage of AI to sync all four devices to our home-based three-data hub to create what we call cross camera tracking.”

“Say someone walks up to the front door and is caught on camera. He intrudes into the house where he’s caught on a separate camera and then goes out the back door where he’s caught by the floodlight cam. The system’s AI will detect that it’s the same person and splice together the four videos into one, eliminating what would otherwise be four separate notifications, instead providing evidence as a single notification. In this way, Eufy’s integrated AI really makes home monitoring more effective and efficient,” White added.

Eufy’s second product announcement was the X10 Pro Omni, a robotic vacuum with mopping capabilities.

“The X10 uses AI to help us with smart obstacle avoidance,” said Eufy spokesperson Michaela Paris. “Our AI technology can identify over 100 objects, including toys, shoes, tables and more. And I know a lot of people have issues with robotic vacuums running over pet waste, and our technology will avoid that as well.”

Of course, the AI conversation goes far beyond the home, with products focusing on use within automobiles, smartphones, laptops, PCs and more.

In an effort to capture the essence of AI in the marketplace, CES this week will feature more than 30 panel discussions on AI and its impact on various business segments. Executives and analysts are scheduled to tackle AI advancements in agriculture, entertainment, finance, health care, media, retail and transportation with related tracks focusing on AI governance, including ways to audit data and AI systems.

But these conversations won’t be limited to only the main exhibit halls, as the emergence of AI in marketing, social media and entertainment will find a major platform for conversation at C Space, the show’s annual gathering of brands, advertisers, media platforms and content creators who come together to showcase communications technologies destined to shape the future of the industry.

Chief among the expected C Space conversation will be the issue of generative AI, popularized by such companies as DALL-E and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the groundbreaking new concept that integrates software that users can deploy to create relatively high-quality content, including articles, images and videos.

From household appliances, entertainment and marketing to workplace technology, automotive and health care, CES this week will bring to life the impact artificial intelligence has made to date, while also casting a spotlight on where this bold new concept is headed in the days, months and years to come.

Steve Winter and Kenny Fried are WTOP contributors who work for Brotman|Winter|Fried, a division of Sage Communications.

