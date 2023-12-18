Virginia Tech professor urges parents to be vigilant about ‘smart’ toys

It’s toy-buying season, and Internet-connected toys are on a lot of kids' lists. But there’s growing concern about how much data those toys are collecting.

Donna Wertalik, a professor at Virginia Tech’s department of marketing, told WTOP that smart toys are typically equipped with a camera or microphone and have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection.

“Parents really need to check when it says [a toy] is compatible with an online platform or program,” she said. “What does that mean? Is there a privacy policy for the child? Where is the data being sent?”

Wertalik said it’s not about “freaking parents out,” but rather encouraging them to be vigilant and aware about how tech toys collect data and how that data is being utilized.

She said parents should check the back of a toy box or the toy maker’s website for the privacy policy and see how they can opt out of data collection. If a company does not have a transparent privacy policy and parental safety controls, she said those are red flags.

She also advises parents not to buy the latest smart toys; instead, wait until there’s enough research gathered on the product’s safety.

Wertalik, co-host of the Voices of Privacy webisodes that highlight current issues about information privacy, is especially concerned about AI-powered toys that use Chatbot technology to learn and adapt to a user’s behavior.

Educational toy company VTech is planning on rolling out an AI-powered teddy bear in the coming years, which could generate customized bedtime stories based on information it collects about the child that owns it.

The Mozilla Foundation, a nonprofit organization that says it advocates for a healthier internet, recently released its Holiday Buyer’s Guide featuring information privacy safety reviews of internet connected children’s toys and gadgets.