Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. forScore, forScore, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Stick War: Hero Tower Defense, ROCKET GO GLOBAL PTE. LTD.

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

9. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

10. Survivor!.io, HABBY

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.