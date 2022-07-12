RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » Tech News » Apple-Apps-Top-10

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 12:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

3. Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

11. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Aquarium Land, HOMA GAMES

2. Disney Mirrorverse, Kabam Games, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Dig Deep, Crazy Labs

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs

10. Arcade Hole, Rollic Games

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

GOP senator challenges paid sick leave for federal employees seeking abortions

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up