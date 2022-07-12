Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. HotSchedules,…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

3. Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

11. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Aquarium Land, HOMA GAMES

2. Disney Mirrorverse, Kabam Games, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Dig Deep, Crazy Labs

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs

10. Arcade Hole, Rollic Games

