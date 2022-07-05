Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. HotSchedules,…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Google Maps, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Netflix, Netflix Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Malody, 京容 何

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Happy Brain Puzzle, 金 张

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Craft Parkour : 3D Blocky Race, Trang Nguyen Thi

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Dessert DIY, Crazy Labs

6. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

9. Dig Deep, Crazy Labs

10. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

