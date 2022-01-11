CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | DC's limited health emergency helps hospitals | Arlington schools update isolation guidelines | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Tech News » US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

2. Sing 2

3. No Time to Die

4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

5. The Last Duel

6. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

7. Spider-Man: Far From Home

8. Free Guy

9. King Richard

10. The Protégé

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. Old Henry

3. See for Me

4. Belfast

5. A Mouthful of Air

6. The Green Knight

7. C’mon C’mon

8. June Again

9. Benedetta

10. Lamb

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Navy putting focus on self-correction to better service after years of let downs

Key IT acquisition, financial executives leaving GSA, HHS

Lawmakers ask 5 agencies for update on meeting customer service legislation's goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up