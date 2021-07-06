Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 1:00 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Godzilla vs. Kong

3. Wrath of Man

4. Werewolves Within

5. Lansky

6. The Courier (2021)

7. Till Death

8. Independence Day

9. Cruella

10. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Werewolves Within

2. Till Death

3. The Dry

4. The Marksman (2021)

5. Promising Young Woman

6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

7. Minari

8. An Unknown Compelling Force

9. The Stylist

10. Mayhem

