The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts: 1. Nobody 2. Godzilla vs. Kong 3. Wrath of Man 4. Werewolves Within 5. Lansky 6. The…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Godzilla vs. Kong

3. Wrath of Man

4. Werewolves Within

5. Lansky

6. The Courier (2021)

7. Till Death

8. Independence Day

9. Cruella

10. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Werewolves Within

2. Till Death

3. The Dry

4. The Marksman (2021)

5. Promising Young Woman

6. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

7. Minari

8. An Unknown Compelling Force

9. The Stylist

10. Mayhem

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.