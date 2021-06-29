CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Tech News » The top iPhone and…

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Incredibox, So Far So Good

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Queen Bee!, Rollic Games

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

10. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Incredibox, So Far So Good

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Run of Life, Voodoo

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Secret Neighbor, tinyBuild LLC

8. Queen Bee!, Rollic Games

9. Kaiju Run, HOMA GAMES

10. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up