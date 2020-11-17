CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 1:21 PM

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. The Math of Life and Death by Kit Yates, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, performed by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

5. The Answer Is… by Alex Trebek, narrated by the author & Ken Jennings (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Monster by Steve Jackson, narrated by Kevin Pierce (Wildblue Press)

7. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc. )

8. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson, narrated by Robin Miles (Random House Audio)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly, narrated by Peter Giles (Little, Brown & Company)

2. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis, narrated by Amy Landon (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. The Ickabog by J.K. Rowling, performed by Stephen Fry (Audible Studios)

4. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

5. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Everything Changes by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Tara Sands (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Sentinel by Lee Child & Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

8. Marauder by Clive Cussler & Boyd Morrison, narrated by Scott Brick (Penguin Audio)

9. The House Guest by Mark Edwards, narrated by Will M. Watt & Stina Nielsen (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Best of Me by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

