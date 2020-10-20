The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

Audible best-sellers for the week ending October 17th:

Nonfiction

1. Nothing Like I Imagined (Collection) by Mindy Kaling, narrated by the author (Brilliance Audio)

2. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Start Here with Mel Robbins by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

4. Fauci by Michael Specter, narrated by the author (Pushkin Industries)

5. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

6. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

10. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

2. Devoted by Dean Koontz, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Brilliance Audio)

3. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi, narrated by Sneha Mathan (Harlequin Audio)

5. Last Girl Gone by J.G. Hetherton, narrated by Laura Jennings (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Escape from Virtual Island by John Lutz, narrated by Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, Paula Pell, Amber Ruffin, Sue Galloway, Jane Krakowski, Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Kenan Thompson, Olivia Wilde, Rachel Dratch, Henry Winkler + Full Cast (Audible Originals)

7. Hold Your Breath by Wendy Walker, narrated by Dylan Baker (Audible Originals)

8. The Searcher by Tana French, narrated by Roger Clark (Penguin Audio)

9. The Return by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Kyf Brewer (Hachette Audio)

10. Animal Farm by George Orwell, narrated by Ralph Cosham (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

