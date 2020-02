The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

iTunes Store/App Store/Apple Books charts for 02/16/20:

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

3. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

4. FlickType Keyboard, Kpaw, LLC

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Procreate Pocket. Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Dentist Bling, Crazy Labs

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. Woodturning, 3D Voodoo

4. ID Please – Club Simulation, Lion Studios

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Homer City, Mynet

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC

10. Trivia.io, 8SEC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes, 5 Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Dentist Bling, Crazy Labs

2. ID Please – Club Simulation, Lion Studios

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Help Road, MarkApp Co. Ltd

7. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC

8. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Onnect — Pair Matching Puzzle, Chef Game Studio

