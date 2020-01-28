The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Plague Inc. Ndemic, Creations 2. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH 3. Minecraft, Mojang 4. Bloons TD…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Plague Inc. Ndemic, Creations

2. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. NBA 2K20, 2K

10. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Vintage Camera, Dazz haiyan wang

2. Park Master, KAYAC Inc.

3. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

4. Woodturning 3D, Voodoo

5. Wood Shop, Rollic Games

6. Disney+, Disney

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Hoop., Dazz

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. NBA 2K20, 2K

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Weather – The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel Interactive

3. Blendy! – Juicy Simulation, Lion Studios

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

7. Bubble Tea!, Dual Cat

8. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

9. Calculator, International Travel Weather Calculator

10. Wood Shop, Rollic Games

