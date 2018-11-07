7 ways to lower your cable bill

Do Your Research

As with any major purchase, make sure you do your research about the cable providers in your area. Are you getting the best deal in your locality? Are there any other providers who might be able to offer you a similar package at a cheaper rate? If you find a better deal, you may have to pay a cancellation fee, but the savings with the new plan might be enough to offset it after just a few months. Explore all of your options before settling on any cable subscription.