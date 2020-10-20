Senate plans to vote Monday on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to approve Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination Thursday, setting up the final vote by the full Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the full Senate plans to vote Monday, Oct. 26 on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The vote is strongly opposed by Senate Democrats, and will come just over a week before Election Day.

Republicans have the votes to confirm Barrett, who would be the third judge nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the high court.