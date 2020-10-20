CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s draft plan for COVID-19 vaccinations | Latest test results in DC region
Senate plans to vote Monday on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop

October 20, 2020, 3:16 PM

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the full Senate plans to vote Monday, Oct. 26 on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to approve Barrett’s nomination Thursday, setting up the final vote by the full Senate.

The vote is strongly opposed by Senate Democrats, and will come just over a week before Election Day.

Republicans have the votes to confirm Barrett, who would be the third judge nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the high court.

