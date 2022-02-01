CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Stafford man arrested in hit-and-run that hospitalized teen

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 9:28 AM

The driver accused in a Stafford County, Virginia, hit-and-run that hospitalized a 14-year-old boy out skateboarding in January was arrested Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

William Lopez Funes, 30, of Stafford, was arrested for felony hit and run, obstruction of justice and not having a driver’s license.

According to a news release, sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of U.S. Route 1 near Foreston Woods Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a report of a pedestrian struck.

When they got there, they found a 14-year-old boy in the roadway suffering serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

After checking nearby parking lots, authorities said they located a vehicle with damage consistent with evidence collected from the scene. They were then able to identify Lopez Funes as the suspect.

Lopez Funes is being held without bond.

The 14-year-old has since been released from the hospital to recover at home.

