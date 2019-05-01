Caller posing as Stafford Co. deputy prompts warning from sheriff’s office

A resident got a voicemail from a Stafford "deputy" who accused her of pending charges. The would-be victim was then told to buy gift cards totaling $1,000 to pay for court costs.

Scammers are working the phones again and have targeted at least one person in Stafford County, Virginia.

On Monday, one resident got a voicemail from a Stafford “deputy” who accused her of pending charges, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The would-be victim was then told to buy gift cards totaling $1,000 to pay for court costs.

“The victim informed her husband of the voicemail, and he reported his suspicions to the sheriff’s office,” they said in a statement.

Related Stories 6 scams that target your bank account Consumer News

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to be wary of such calls — even if caller ID shows the name and phone number of the agency, or if the caller identifies as someone in the agency. Demanding a gift card is another sign of a scam.

Law enforcement agencies do not call asking for money, they said.

If you believe you’re a victim of such a scam, call the sheriff’s office at (540) 658-4400.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.