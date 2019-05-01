202
Caller posing as Stafford Co. deputy prompts warning from sheriff’s office

By Jack Pointer May 1, 2019
Scammers are working the phones again and have targeted at least one person in Stafford County, Virginia.

On Monday, one resident got a voicemail from a Stafford “deputy” who accused her of pending charges, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The would-be victim was then told to buy gift cards totaling $1,000 to pay for court costs.

“The victim informed her husband of the voicemail, and he reported his suspicions to the sheriff’s office,” they said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to be wary of such calls — even if caller ID shows the name and phone number of the agency, or if the caller identifies as someone in the agency. Demanding a gift card is another sign of a scam.

Law enforcement agencies do not call asking for money, they said.

If you believe you’re a victim of such a scam, call the sheriff’s office at (540) 658-4400.

