Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus on MLB (August 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP, play $5, and receive $50 in bonus entries Thursday, August 20. The offer can provide additional entries for eligible MLB contests, including Yankees-Orioles as well as Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. You can get the offer right here.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Offer Detail Information Promo code WTOP New-user offer Play $5, get $50 in bonus entries Who can claim it? Eligible new users who meet applicable age, identity, and location requirements Last verified August 20, 2026

The promotion is available only where Underdog and the applicable game format are permitted. Users must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction when entering contests. Availability can vary by state, and Underdog may require identity and geolocation verification.

Before jumping into the various offer dynamics and what you need to know, know that trading involves risk, including the potential total loss of a position. Trading decisions and their consequences are solely the user’s responsibility. Nothing on underdogexchange.com constitutes a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a financial instrument. UDX is subject to CFTC regulatory oversight.

How to Claim the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Open the Underdog registration page. Create a new account and provide the requested personal information. Enter promo code WTOP. This is key in the process. Check that the code appears correctly before completing registration. Complete verification. Underdog may verify your identity, age, and physical location. Fund your account if required. Choose an available payment method and add enough funds to submit a qualifying $5 play. Submit an eligible $5 play. Once the qualifying play is accepted, the $50 in bonus entries should be credited according to the promotion’s terms.

Review the offer in your account before playing. Do not assume that bonus entries can be withdrawn, transferred, or used in every contest format.

MLB Games to Watch This Week

Two matchups featured on the August 20 slate offer a broad range of player markets. Perhaps your picks will come from the Yankees-Orioles series finale. If so, note the following:

The Yankees are handing the ball to Gerrit Cole, who has been highly effective across his 86.2 innings of work. The veteran ace sports an impressive 3.22 ERA and a stifling 1.09 WHIP, while continuing to miss plenty of bats with 9.55 strikeouts per nine innings.

In contrast, the Orioles turn to Kyle Bradish. While the right-hander has provided valuable length for Baltimore this season (133.0 IP), his peripheral numbers suggest he could struggle against New York’s offense, even considering their injuries. Bradish enters the matchup with a 3.65 ERA and an elevated 1.36 WHIP, largely driven by a concerning walk rate of 3.92 free passes per nine innings.

Important Note About Projections and Odds

Sportsbook props and Underdog projections are not interchangeable. A sportsbook may offer an over/under with odds attached, while Underdog generally asks users to select whether a player will finish higher or lower than a posted projection. Lines can also differ across operators and change as lineups, weather, and pitching plans are confirmed.

Before submitting an entry:

Confirm that the player is active and expected to start.

Check the projection shown inside Underdog rather than relying on a third-party number.

Review weather and lineup updates.

Understand how ties, postponed games, shortened appearances, and late scratches are graded.

Read the rules for the specific game format available in your jurisdiction.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP FAQ

What is the Underdog promo code?

The promo code is WTOP.

What does the welcome offer provide?

Eligible new users can play $5 and receive $50 in bonus entries, subject to the full promotional terms.

Is the offer available to existing users?

No. The listed welcome offer is intended for eligible new users.

Are bonus entries withdrawable as cash?

No. Bonus entries are promotional credits and generally cannot be withdrawn directly. Any winnings and play-through requirements are governed by Underdog’s terms.

Can the offer be used for MLB contests?

Eligible users may be able to use the bonus entries on available MLB contests or projections. Contest and game-format availability depends on location and the options displayed in the user’s account.