Seattle faces Toronto, aims to end 3-game skid

Toronto Tempo (11-26, 5-11 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-31, 1-17 Western Conference) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Toronto Tempo (11-26, 5-11 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (7-31, 1-17 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm looks to stop its three-game slide when the Storm play Toronto Tempo.

The Storm are 5-13 on their home court. Seattle ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 19.1 assists per game led by Natisha Hiedeman averaging 4.8.

The Tempo are 4-13 on the road. Toronto ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference giving up 93.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

Seattle’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Toronto gives up. Toronto averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Seattle allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Tempo won the last meeting 93-72 on May 30. Marina Mabrey scored 18 points to help lead the Tempo to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hiedeman is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Storm. Dominique Malonga is averaging 17.2 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julie Allemand is averaging 6.3 points and 5.6 assists for the Tempo. Kiki Rice is averaging 12.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 1-9, averaging 85.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.2 points per game.

Tempo: 1-9, averaging 83.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Natisha Hiedeman: day to day (shoulder).

Tempo: Aneesah Morrow: out for season (knee), Brittney Sykes: out for season (foot), Julie Allemand: day to day (head), Marina Mabrey: out (adductor), Nyara Sabally: out (calf), Maria Conde: day to day (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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