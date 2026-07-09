Wolfsburg says Eriksen to start rehabilitation in Denmark after on-field collapse

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Wolfsburg says Denmark star Christian Eriksen will start an individual rehabilitation program in…

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Wolfsburg says Denmark star Christian Eriksen will start an individual rehabilitation program in his native country after another on-field collapse last month.

Wolfsburg said in a brief statement on Thursday that it “remains in regular contact with Christian and the doctors overseeing his treatment. We continue to wish Christian all the very best with his rehabilitation.”

The 34-year-old Eriksen collapsed after clutching his chest during Denmark’s friendly match against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark on June 7. It quickly brought back memories of his cardiac arrest at the European Championship five years before, as players formed a circle around him while he received medical attention. He was able to walk off the field by himself and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent more tests.

Eriksen, who had had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted to support his heart after his cardiac arrest in 2021, provided an update the next day, saying he was “doing well” and was already home with his family.

“As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major effect on both me and my family, but I want to assure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021,” Eriksen said.

Eriksen had a contract with Wolfsburg for the coming season after joining the German club in a two-year deal as a free agent in September last year. He was unable to prevent its relegation from the Bundesliga. Eriksen captained the side in his last game with Wolfsburg, the playoff defeat to Paderborn.

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