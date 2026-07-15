Sports on TV for July 20 – 26

ADV11-12 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 20 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — L.A.…

ADV11-12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 20

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at L.A. Angels

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Spark at Blaze

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Las Vegas at Toronto

PEACOCK — Las Vegas at Toronto

10 p.m.

USA — Minnesota at Seattle

_____

Tuesday, July 21

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 16

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

3:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

_____

Wednesday, July 22

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 17

GOLF

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

1:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

8:45 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (4:07 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Kansas City (joined in progress) (2:10 p.m.)

8 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Chicago Cubs

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Connecticut at Indiana

10 p.m.

CNBC — Dallas at Portland

USA — Dallas at Portland

_____

Thursday, July 23

CYCLING

6 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: First Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, First Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

1:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — San Diego at Atlanta (12:15 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Play-In, College Station, Texas

_____

Friday, July 24

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

11 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at IRP, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

CYCLING

7 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 19

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Second Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Milwaukee (4:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Washington (6:45 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Tampa Bay (7:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Washington (joined in progress) (6:45 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV — Toronto at Boston

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA 3-Point Contest & Skills Challenge: From Chicago

X GAMES

9 p.m.

ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 1, New Orleans

_____

Saturday, July 25

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

CYCLING

6 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Philadelphia at Denver

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL: Main Card, Washington

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Miami (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets (7:15 p.m.) OR Seattle at Texas (7:15 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Detroit

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Championship – Game 1, College Station, Texas

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships, New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — 2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Team Cooper vs. Team Weatherspoon, Chicago

X GAMES

3 p.m.

ABC — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 2, New Orleans

7 p.m.

ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 2, New Orleans

_____

Sunday, July 26

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: AWS Hungarian Grand Prix 2026, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

2 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Challenge, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305, Houston Rig Hands at Dallas Power, Houston

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage

2 p.m.

NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage (taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBCSN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, Pa.

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at San Francisco (joined in progress) (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBC — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD, Championship – Game 2, College Station, Texas

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships, New York

X GAMES

2 p.m.

ABC — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans

6 p.m.

ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans

_____

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