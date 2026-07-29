Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen lead Mystics to victory over Sun

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 22 points and Kiki Iriafen added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 22 points and Kiki Iriafen added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 92-84 on Tuesday night.

Citron sank 6 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers, adding four assists to help Washington (15-12) extend its win streak to three. Iriafen posted her third straight double-double.

Shakira Austin had 17 points and six rebounds for Washington, which moved a season-high three games above .500.

Aneesah Morrow led Connecticut (7-21) with 21 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points and six rebounds.

LYNX 100, TEMPO 93

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Olivia Miles scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx extended their winning streak to eight games with a victory over Toronto.

Miles shot 9 for 17 with four 3-pointers for Minnesota (23-6), which owns the best record in the WNBA. She added eight assists and six rebounds.

Kayla McBride scored 18 with four 3-pointers for the Lynx, who were 14 for 25 (56%) from distance. Napheesa Collier had 15 points and Natasha Howard scored 13. Reserve Antonia Delaere scored 12 on 4-for-5 shooting from distance.

Marina Mabrey had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Toronto (10-17), which has lost four straight and eight of its last nine. Maria Conde finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Laura Juskaite scored 18.

FEVER 105, STORM 95

SEATTLE (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, Kelsey Mitchell added 28 and Indiana won their fourth straight game, beating Seattle.

Clark and Mitchell took over for Indiana (18-10) after Aliyah Boston took a hard fall and had to exit in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury. Boston had 11 points and did not return, but wasn’t ruled out.

Clark went 9 for 14 with four 3-pointers, made all 10 of her free throws and added seven assists. It was the ninth time she has scored 30-plus points with five-plus assists. It has happened only eight other times in the team’s history.

Mitchell has scored 20-plus points for a franchise-record 12th straight game, tied for the third-longest streak in league history.

Monique Billings had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help Indiana top 100 points for a league-record 12th time this season. Sophie Cunningham scored 11.

The Fever shot 26 for 26 from the line — one off the league record for most makes without a miss.

ACES 98, FIRE 83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds and Las Vegas breezed to a victory over Portland.

Wilson hit 7 of 10 shots from the floor and 13 of 14 foul shots. The four-time league MVP scored 32 points twice to lead the Aces (19-8) to a pair of road wins over the expansion Fire earlier this season.

Jackie Young scored 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting to help Las Vegas shoot 58% from the floor. Chelsea Gray totaled 17 points and Jewell Loyd added 11 off the bench.

Megan DiLeo topped Portland (11-17) with 20 points and reserve Frieda Buhner scored 16.

Wilson had 10 points and five rebounds in the first quarter and Las Vegas took a comfortable 36-21 lead into the second.

LIBERTY 113, SPARKS 109

LOS ANGELES (AP) —Breanna Stewart had 29 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 27 to help New York hold off Los Angeles.

Stewart made 11 of 19 shots and scored 19 points in the second half after New York (16-12) trailed 56-53 at the break. She added seven assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Ionescu shot 9 for 16 with five 3-pointers and had 14 points in the first quarter to help the Liberty lead 36-30.

Rebekah Gardner finished with 15 points for New York and fellow reserves Han Xu and Marine Fauthoux each scored 13.

Rae Burrell had 24 points to lead Los Angeles (10-17), which has lost six straight and nine of 11. Nneka Ogwumike chipped in with 21 points and nine assists after posting four straight double-doubles.

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