Shepard has a triple-double and the Wings hold off the Fire 101-97

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jessica Shepard had 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Dallas Wings withstood a…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jessica Shepard had 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Dallas Wings withstood a late rally for a 101-97 victory over the Portland Fire on Wednesday night.

Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points and Paige Bueckers added 21 for the Wings, who led by 12 points in the fourth quarter before Portland’s rally.

Dallas (18-9) rebounded from a 99-98 loss at home on to the Liberty on Monday that snapped a six-game winning streak.

Megan DiLeo made a layup and Karlie Samuelson added a 3-pointer that got the Fire within 91-88 with 2:34 left in the game. After Azzi Fudd and Bueckers made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 99-90 with 1:21 to go, DiLeo scored on a running layup and Samuelson capped a steal with a basket to pull the Fire within 99-97.

Portland’s Bridget Carleton missed a jumper from the top of the key at the buzzer.

DiLeo finished with 21 points to lead the Fire (17-10). Formerly Megan Gustafson, DiLeo married David DiLeo in Iowa over the weekend.

Bueckers collided with Nneka Ogwumike on Sunday during the Wings’ game against the Sparks and did not play against the Liberty. She was listed as questionable against the Fire but started.

Portland jumped out to a 15-8 lead but the Wings closed the gap before the end of the first quarter, pulling even at 15-15 on Maddy Siegrist’s 3-pointer, then taking the lead on Bueckers’ 3.

The Wings pushed their lead to as many as six points, but Portland’s Carla Leite’s late layup gave the Fire a 42-40 lead at the break.

Ogunbowale hit a running layup that put the Wings up 67-62 and Dallas went on to lead 76-69 going into the fourth quarter.

Portland’s Sarah Ashlee Barker appeared to hurt her left knee in a hard fall under the basket in the first quarter. She did not return.

Before the game, Portland’s Bridget Carleton was honored by the home fans for making the 3-point contest on Friday during the All-Star festivities.

Fudd also will participate, along with Toronto’s Marina Mabrey, Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, Seattle’s Natisha Hiedeman and Golden State’s Janelle Salaun.

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