Nootbaar, Liberatore spark Cardinals to 4-1 win over the Braves

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a three-run home run and later scored a run, leading the St. Louis…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a three-run home run and later scored a run, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Matthew Liberatore (5-6) allowed four hits over six scoreless innings, striking out six on 71 pitches. A double play helped him escape a sixth-inning jam with runners on first and third.

Riley O’Brien earned his 24th save in 28 chances despite allowing two baserunners in the ninth.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) made his fourth start since rejoining Atlanta’s rotation on June 26. He allowed four runs on five hits.

The Cardinals are 5-5 in their last 10 games. St. Louis has won four of five games against the Braves this season and clinched its second season series against Atlanta since 2018.

Atlanta has lost five of its last seven games.

Nootbaar’s two-out homer came in the first inning. Iván Herrera drew a one-out walk before Jordan Walker singled with two outs and extended his on-base streak to 17 games. Nootbaar hit a 1-2 curveball 435 feet into the right field bleachers.

St. Louis has hit 16 home runs in its last 11 games.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 4-0 in the fourth. Nootbaar led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Blaze Jordan.

Mauricio Dubón hit the first pitch from reliever Luis Gastelum 401 feet in the seventh inning, trimming the St. Louis lead to 4-1.

Up next

Braves RHP JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.60 ERA) faces RHP Dustin May (5-6, 4.55) in Sunday’s series finale.

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