NASCAR-O’Reilly Focused Health 250 Results

Saturday At EchoPark Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 172…

Saturday

At EchoPark Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 172 laps, 68 points.

2. (2) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 172, 52.

3. (22) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 172, 37.

4. (4) William Sawalich, Toyota, 172, 35.

5. (17) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 172, 32.

6. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 172, 31.

7. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 172, 30.

8. (20) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, 172, 29.

9. (8) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 172, 43.

10. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 172, 37.

11. (28) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 172, 26.

12. (34) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 172, 25.

13. (10) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 172, 24.

14. (23) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 172, 24.

15. (31) Glen Reen, Chevrolet, 172, 22.

16. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 172, 21.

17. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 172, 20.

18. (5) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 172, 37.

19. (18) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 171, 18.

20. (37) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 171, 17.

21. (32) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 169, 16.

22. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, accident, 159, 16.

23. (27) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 159, 14.

24. (7) Brent Crews, Toyota, accident, 153, 13.

25. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 152, 20.

26. (3) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 23.

27. (38) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 10.

28. (24) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 0.

29. (29) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 0.

30. (15) Jake Finch, Chevrolet, accident, 143, 7.

31. (1) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 6.

32. (13) Corey Day, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 15.

33. (9) Taylor Gray, Toyota, accident, 112, 4.

34. (25) Harrison Burton, Toyota, engine, 101, 3.

35. (35) Logan Bearden, Ford, fuelpump, 69, 2.

36. (36) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, suspension, 63, 1.

37. (33) Joey Gase, Toyota, engine, 2, 1.

38. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, brakes, 0, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 89.051 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 27 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .139 seconds.

Caution Flags: 13 for 76 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Mayer 0; C.Kvapil 1; S.Mayer 2-34; C.Kvapil 35-48; B.Crews 49-53; H.Burton 54-55; S.Smith 56-89; J.Allgaier 90-93; R.Ellis 94; J.Allgaier 95-98; R.Caruth 99-100; S.Creed 101-109; R.Caruth 110; S.Creed 111-128; R.Caruth 129-143; A.Hill 144-150; J.Allgaier 151-156; C.Kvapil 157-170; B.Poole 171; J.Allgaier 172

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Smith, 1 time for 34 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 33 laps; C.Kvapil, 3 times for 29 laps; S.Creed, 2 times for 27 laps; R.Caruth, 3 times for 18 laps; J.Allgaier, 4 times for 15 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 7 laps; B.Crews, 1 time for 5 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Poole, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Ellis, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 5; C.Day, 2; A.Hill, 2; S.Creed, 1; B.Jones, 1; T.Gray, 1; W.Sawalich, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 898; 2. J.Love, 703; 3. C.Day, 674; 4. S.Creed, 673; 5. A.Hill, 643; 6. B.Jones, 633; 7. C.Kvapil, 630; 8. S.Smith, 602; 9. P.Retzlaff, 556; 10. S.Mayer, 549; 11. T.Gray, 535; 12. B.Crews, 527; 13. W.Sawalich, 483; 14. R.Caruth, 479; 15. R.Sieg, 452; 16. A.Alfredo, 391.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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