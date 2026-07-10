Mangum leads Pirates against the Brewers after 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (59-34, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-47, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (59-34, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-47, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.13 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (9-3, 3.24 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -135, Brewers +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Jake Mangum had four hits against the Braves on Thursday.

Pittsburgh is 47-47 overall and 24-24 in home games. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .262, which ranks second in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 59-34 record overall and a 30-16 record on the road. The Brewers have gone 17-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has 12 doubles and 16 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 52 RBIs for the Brewers. Garrett Mitchell is 15 for 36 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .289 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (lower body), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (finger), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (lat), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand)

Brewers: Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Lockridge: 60-Day IL (knee), David Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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