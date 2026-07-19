Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits tiebreaking homer in 8th and Yankees beat Dodgers 2-1 to split doubleheader

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and five Yankees pitchers combined…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and five Yankees pitchers combined on a four-hitter as New York edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 to split their day-night doubleheader Sunday.

Cody Bellinger had an early RBI single and the Yankees won for only the second time in their past 11 home games, preventing a three-game sweep by their old October rivals in the Dodgers’ first visit to the Bronx since winning the 2024 World Series.

After a rainout Saturday night, the Dodgers took the opener 8-2 as Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed a four-hitter for his first regular-season complete game in 66 major league starts.

Hours later, it was seven pitchers from a fresh Los Angeles relief corps who quieted the Yankees’ scuffling lineup in a bullpen game for the Dodgers. New York failed to score in the fifth after loading the bases with nobody out and stranded 11 runners overall.

But the Yankees also found success with a bullpen game as Ryan Yarbrough, Paul Blackburn and Brent Headrick combined to hold the Dodgers scoreless on three hits through seven innings before pinch-hitter Tommy Edman homered on Fernando Cruz’s second pitch leading off the eighth, tying it 1-all.

It was Edman’s second homer this season and the third pinch-hit shot of his career. The previous one came on July 10, 2021, with St. Louis at the Chicago Cubs.

Following consecutive one-out walks, closer David Bednar (4-3) entered and struck out Shohei Ohtani before Chisholm ranged from second base into shallow right field to make a wobbly catch of Andy Pages’ inning-ending popup.

With one out in the bottom half, Chisholm drove a 1-0 fastball from Evan Phillips (0-1) the other way to left-center for his 14th home run.

Bednar worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth, retiring Edman on a game-ending popup with his 32nd pitch of the night.

Paul Goldschmidt doubled off Dodgers opener Will Klein with two outs in the first and scored on Bellinger’s single.

Dodgers rookie catcher Eliezer Alfonzo singled in the third for his first major league hit.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA) pitches Monday night at Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series between National League pennant contenders.

Yankees: LHP Ryan Weathers (3-7, 4.15 ERA) starts Monday night at home against Pittsburgh All-Star RHP Braxton Ashcraft (9-3, 3.49).

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