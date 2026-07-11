Haeran Ryu sets an LPGA major record with a 60 to build a 3-shot lead at the Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Haeran Ryu set the scoring record for LPGA majors on Saturday with an 11-under 60, giving…

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Haeran Ryu set the scoring record for LPGA majors on Saturday with an 11-under 60, giving the South Korean a three-shot lead in the Evian Championship as she goes for a second straight major.

Two weeks after winning her first major at the Women’s PGA Championship, Ryu birdied four of her last five holes at Evian Golf Resort. She had a chance at tying the LPGA scoring record of 59 but settled for a lengthy two-putt birdie putt on the closing hole.

Her 60 broke by one shot the record for lowest round in an LPGA major. Leona Maguire and Jeung-eun Lee6 in 2021, and Hyo Joo Kim in 2014, each shot 61 at the Evian Championship, which was designated an LPGA major in 2013.

The lowest round in a men’s major is 62 by four players — Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler in the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, and Schauffele and Shane Lowry in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Next up for Ryu is to finish it off. Her record day put her at 18-under 194 — another LPGA major record — for a three-shot lead over Aki Iwai of Japan, who shot 65.

The next closest players to Ryu were seven shots behind — Brooke Henderson (64) and Mao Saigo of Japan (67).

Lottie Woad of England, who began the third round with a one-shot lead, struggled to a 72 and fell seven shots off the pace.

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