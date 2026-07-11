DraftKings UFC 329 Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for McGregor vs. Holloway Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services UFC 329 is delivering the fireworks we’ve been waiting for. But before we start handicapping the matchups and picking our winners, we need to discuss the newest DraftKings UFC 329 promo code offer. Sign up here and start with a $5 bet to collect a $200 bonus.

It doesn’t matter if your fighter gets knocked out in the first 10 seconds or wins a grueling decision; this guaranteed payout is yours no matter what the final result turns out to be. We’re in this together, and starting the night with extra funds already secured in your account is the perfect way to chase those bigger payouts with total confidence.

DraftKings Promo Code for the UFC 329 Main Card

Before we dive into the trenches of this massive fight card, I want to make sure you understand exactly how this welcome bonus works. Claiming your bonus is incredibly straightforward, allowing you to secure your payout before the first walkout music even hits.

Here is a quick overview of the DraftKings promo details for this event:

DraftKings UFC 329 Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 11, 2026

Unlock $200 in Bonus Bets for the Fights

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is designed to give your bankroll an immediate and massive lift for the UFC 329 slate. To activate the promotion, simply register your account and lay your money down on a qualifying wager of at least $5. Whether you decide to back a heavy favorite or take a swing on an underdog, the sportsbook is going to issue your $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Once I place my initial bet, I love seeing how DraftKings breaks this down: the $200 bonus is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This gives us incredible flexibility to spread our wagers across multiple fights on the main card. Just keep your eye on the clock—these bonus bets will expire after 7 days. That gives you a full week to use your bonus funds to build some nice parlays or straight bets before they vanish from your account.

UFC 329 Main Card at 9 pm ET on Paramount+

Alongside the highly anticipated main event, we are getting treated to absolute bangers, including Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett, Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista, Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagha, and King Green taking on Terrance McKinney. With title implications and bragging rights on the line, every single fighter will be looking to leave it all in the Octagon.

Previewing Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Bet Type Conor McGregor Max Holloway Moneyline +230 -285 Total Rounds Over 2.5 (-115) Under 2.5 (-115) Knockout +330 -135 Submission +3000 +800 Decision +1200 +550

When we look at handicapping this historic main event, the narrative is fascinating. Conor McGregor is stepping into the cage as a heavy underdog, which isn’t something we are used to seeing. Ring rust is a real factor here, as the “Notorious” one hasn’t fought since his leg injury in 2021.

However, smart bettors know you can never count out history: McGregor actually holds a victory over Holloway, having beaten him back in 2013 by unanimous decision. Holloway has evolved into an absolute buzzsaw since then, but McGregor’s early-round knockout power always gives him a puncher’s chance. It’s exactly the kind of high-stakes puzzle that makes MMA betting so thrilling.

DraftKings UFC 329 Promo Code Guide for New Users

Ready to lock in this nice pay day? Claiming this bonus ahead of the McGregor vs. Holloway showdown is a breeze. The absolute best part is that no DraftKings UFC 329 promo code is necessary to type in during the sign-up process. Just follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:

Register a New Account: Sign up for a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a Wager: Lay down a bet of at least $5 on the McGregor vs. Holloway main event, or any other eligible market on the UFC 329 card. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

By following this exact blueprint, your account will be fully loaded with the firepower you need to confidently tackle the rest of the UFC 329 card.

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