Brice Turang paces Brewers offense in 8-2 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brice Turang had three hits and two RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brice Turang had three hits and two RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 on Tuesday night behind Logan Henderson.

Brewers rookie Luis Lara knocked in three runs and Jackson Chourio added two hits and two RBIs to help the NL Central leaders end a four-game road skid. Henderson had seven strikeouts and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings to win his first career start against San Francisco.

Bryce Eldridge hit his 11th home run for the Giants, a two-run shot that made it 8-2 in the eighth.

One of San Francisco’s seven hits came when Heliot Ramos’ high popup in the first fell between a pair of Milwaukee infielders.

Henderson (5-1) was sharp all night. The 24-year-old right-hander walked two and didn’t allow a run for the second time this season in a start of five innings or longer.

Four relievers combined to get the final 10 outs for Milwaukee.

All nine Brewers starters had at least one hit as they finished with 13. Milwaukee had runners on base in eight innings.

Chourio put Milwaukee ahead early with an RBI single off starter Landen Roupp in the third.

Cooper Pratt had an RBI single in the fourth and Turang added a two-run single to make it 4-0.

The Brewers got another run in the fifth when William Contreras tripled off the brick wall in right field and scored on Lara’s groundout. Lara added a two-run triple in the seventh to extend the lead to 7-0.

Roupp (7-9) allowed four runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Before the game, the Giants placed infielder Casey Schmitt on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Up next

Giants ace Logan Webb (5-7, 3.88 ERA) faces Brewers left-hander Shane Drohan (5-4, 3.51) in the series finale Wednesday.

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