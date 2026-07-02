Braves recall Jim Jarvis, start him at shortstop vs. Cardinals, designate Tellez for assignment

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled infielder Jim Jarvis from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and designated veteran first baseman…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled infielder Jim Jarvis from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and designated veteran first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment.

Jarvis, 25, joined Atlanta’s starting lineup at shortstop for Thursday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Jarvis, a left-handed hitter, was hitting ninth against Cardinals right-hander Dustin May.

Jarvis was 1 for 5 in a brief stint with Atlanta in early May. He was recalled for his second opportunity in the major leagues after hitting .313 with six homers, 36 RBIs and 32 stolen bases at Gwinnett.

Tellez, 31, had his contract selected by Atlanta on June 10 but saw little playing time. He was 2 for 10 with one homer in seven games.

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