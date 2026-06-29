Valdez, Triolo and Rodriguez homer for Pirates in 11-7 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Esmerlyn Valdez and Jared Triolo both hit home runs to help the Pittsburgh Pirates escape an early…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Esmerlyn Valdez and Jared Triolo both hit home runs to help the Pittsburgh Pirates escape an early five-run deficit, and Endy Rodriguez closed the deal with a three-run homer in the ninth for an 11-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

The Pirates posted a six-run fifth inning against struggling starter Aaron Nola (3-5).

The Phillies fought back with two runs in the eighth to cut the lead to one run, but Rodriquez homered on a two-out pitch off reliever Chase Shugart in the ninth. Mason Montgomery closed for the Pirates.

The Phillies jumped on starter Braxton Ashcraft for five runs. Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh each homered in the first inning, and Bryce Harper hit his 20th of the season in the third inning.

But Nola gave up two home runs in 4 1/3 innings, moving into a tie for fifth-worst in the majors at 19 homers allowed. After easing through the first three innings, Bryan Reynolds hit a double off the top of the left field fence and Valdez bombed one to left to cut the Phillies’ lead to 5-2.

In the fifth, Nola allowed a leadoff home run to Triolo, his first of the season. Nola left with the game tied at 5.

Reliever Seth Johnson then gave up an RBI single to Tyler Callihan, and a Turner error helped boost the Pirates’ lead to 8-5. Ashcraft (8-3) settled down and went six innings for the win.

The Phillies scored twice in the eighth, as Marsh hit his second homer of the game and J.T. Realmuto singled home Bryson Stott. But with two on and two outs, Pirates reliever Yohan Ramirez struck out Justin Crawford.

Up next

The Pirates will send RHP Bubba Chandler (3-7, 4.42 ERA) to the mound Tuesday night against Phillies ace LHP Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.13 ERA).

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